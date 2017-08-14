New Trump Video Names Journalists -- Not Nazis -- As ‘Enemies’

President Donald Trump was criticized over the weekend for failing to condemn neo-Nazis and white supremacists for causing the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. But he did manage to release a promotional video in which his campaign described journalists as his “enemies.”

The new clip, released by Trump’s reelection campaign and posted on his personal website, touted his accomplishments and claimed that “the president’s enemies don’t want him to succeed.” As the unnamed narrator spoke that line, the screen filled with images of recognizable reporters from network and cable television.

Trump, who previously called the press “the enemy of the American people,” does not speak in the ad until the end:

“I’m Donald Trump, and I approved this message.”