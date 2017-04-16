What could be funnier than Donald Trump Jr. wearing a bright green T-shirt emblazoned with the label “very fake news”? The response on Twitter, of course.

Trump Jr. apparently thought it was a stinging criticism of the mainstream media to pose poolside in the top over the weekend, and vowed to send similar shirts to his media “pals.”

That was all it took to get Twitter up and running. Alongside countless one-line zingers mocking Trump’s eldest son, some users took to Photoshop, placing Jr. and his “fake news” garb within actual historical events, such as the moon landing and George Washington crossing the Delaware.

Then there were the scores of tweets sending very different messages.

I'm going to have to buy 5-10,000 of these to pass around to our buddies in the #MSM. In the meantime I'll model it for them😂. #yourewelcome pic.twitter.com/Hnn3Z5Pspm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 15, 2017

@DonaldJTrumpJr North Korea's threatening nuclear war, 43 million Americans live in poverty, and your dad's under FBI investigation. Cool shirt though. — Seth Grahame-Smith (@sethgs) April 15, 2017

@sethgs @DonaldJTrumpJr And you know it was made in China. — Lori ❄️ (@proletariat_TV) April 16, 2017

Donnie Jr. announces plans to buy 5000 - 10,000 Buddies. No one surprised. #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/KHHaCBNwFO — Jason Baum (@jasonbaum) April 16, 2017