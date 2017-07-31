Trump Dictated His Son's Account Of Meeting With Russian Lawyer, Post Reports

Trump’s eldest son later acknowledged that he took the meeting after being promised damaging information on Trump’s presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Advisers told the Post they worry that by directing his son’s response, Trump may have put himself at legal risk.

“This was . . . unnecessary,” one of Trump’s advisers reportedly told the Post. “Now someone can claim he’s the one who attempted to mislead. Somebody can argue the president is saying he doesn’t want you to say the whole truth.”

Trump took to Twitter on Monday evening to note it had been “a great day at the White House!”

A great day at the White House! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017