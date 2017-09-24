Donald Trump Jr.'s Tweet Burns Roger Goodell, But Twitter Claps Back Harder

To give credit where credit is due, Donald Trump Jr. skewered NFL head honcho Roger Goodell on Sunday, but Twitter got the last laugh.
On a Sunday when many NFL players demonstrated to protest President Trump’s harsh criticism of athletes who kneel during the national anthem, his son attempted to snidely call out the NFL commissioner.
The younger Donald’s tweet made a good point in reminding people that the NFL’s domestic violence policy seems more about PR than substantive action and that the league only admitted in March a link between playing football and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a degenerative brain disease.
However, that’s before the rest of Twitter got involved and pointed out the hypocrisy in the junior Trump’s statement.
For that, we are forever grateful.
Of course, some times there are no words. Just gifs.
CONVERSATIONS