Report: Email Sent To Donald Trump Jr. Spoke Of Russian Plot To Aid Trump Campaign

Donald Trump Jr. was told in an email that a meeting to obtain information damaging to presidential rival Hillary Clinton was connected to intelligence gathered by the Russian government to help elect his father, according to a report from The New York Times.

The Times, citing multiple people with knowledge of the missive, said the email was sent by Rob Goldstone, a publicist who helped set up the meeting between Trump’s eldest son and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. The note reportedly said the information presented during the meeting would come from the Russian government.

Trump Jr. indicated in a statement Sunday that he and his brother-in-law, Jared Kushner, and his father’s then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, met with Veselnitskaya after being told she “might have information helpful to the campaign.”

“Her statements were vague, ambiguous and made no sense,” Trump said. “No details or supporting information was provided or even offered. It quickly became clear that she had no meaningful information.”