Donald Trump Jr. Steps In It

For months, President Trump and his supporters said it was all just a political witch hunt, that his campaign had not colluded with the Russian government’s interference in last year’s presidential election. This week Donald Trump, Jr. revealed that he had, in fact, sought incriminating information on Hillary Clinton from a Russian government source. On this week’s So That Happened, HuffPost money-in-politics reporter Paul Blumenthal explains the several federal laws that Junior might have broken.



Also, the Roosevelt Institute’s Mike Konczal joins the podcast to explain a new policy from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that will allow credit card and other financial product customers to sue if they get ripped off ― unless Republicans in Congress stop the agency in its tracks.



And nothing weird happened at the confirmation hearing for Christopher Wray, the totally normal career Justice Department official Trump nominated to replace the FBI director he weirdly fired. Is our Trumps learning?