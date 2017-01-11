Law Firm Advising Trump On Business Conflicts Named 'Russian Law Firm Of The Year'

WASHINGTON ― Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, the corporate law firm that is advising Donald Trump on how to handle his massive business conflicts before and during his time in office, received industry recognition last year for its work in Russia.

Chambers & Partners, a London-based publication that ranks law firms and lawyers around the world for business clients, gave the firm the “Russian law firm of the year” award for its work in the country.

The firm acknowledged the award in a news release last May. An editor for Chambers & Partners did not respond to a request for comment on the award’s significance.

According to the Morgan Lewis website, the firm’s Moscow office has a healthy practice, with more than 40 lawyers helping corporate clients navigate the Russian legal landscape. The Philadelphia-based firm employs close to 2,000 attorneys in 29 offices around the world.

The president-elect has repeatedly said he has no dealings with Russia, and on Wednesday morning, he used his Twitter platform to reassure Americans that the country has no “leverage” over him. He reiterated that position during his long-awaited news conference on business conflicts later in the day.

“I have no deals,” Trump said. “I have no loans and no dealings. We could make deals in Russia very easily, if we wanted to. I just don’t want to because I think that would be a conflict.”

Morgan Lewis’ ties to politicians span across the aisle. Last year, a partner at the firm, James Hamilton, was recruited to help Hillary Clinton pick a running mate, according to The New York Times. The lawyer also helped prior Democratic presidential candidates, including Barack Obama, select running mates.

Ronald Tenpas, another partner at the firm, joined the landing team at the Department of Justice as part of Trump’s transition efforts.