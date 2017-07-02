Trump Launches The 'War On Christmas' In July

President Donald Trump caused the name of a holiday to trend on social media over the weekend ― just not the one most Americans are about to celebrate.

Speaking at an event to honor veterans and celebrate faith just days ahead of Independence Day, Trump brought up Christmas.

“I remind you that we’re going to start staying ‘Merry Christmas’ again,” the president said at the “Celebrate Freedom” event at the Kennedy Center on Saturday night.

Trump was speaking about the role of faith in American politics, including the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious freedom, when he fired off what might be the earliest-ever salvo in the so-called “war on Christmas.”

While many of his followers were filled with the holiday spirit ― in July ― others were mystified by the random shoutout to a holiday still nearly six months off, causing #MerryChristmas to rise like Santa’s sleigh through Twitter’s list of trending topics:

Wishing you all a #merrychristmas this July 4th weekend — Wagathuku (@sorofia) July 2, 2017

Santa Claus better hope that there are no "tapes" of our "reindeer games" before he starts "leaking" to the press! #MerryChristmas — Donald J. Trump (@BiglyPrez) July 2, 2017

Was just reading the #merrychristmas hashtag page, and wow, #Trump 's followers...doesn't take much to make em happy..or gut our country. 🤨 — Mona (@Monaheart1229) July 2, 2017

I'm about to cover my 25th Christmas and I promise you, there's no war on Christmas. #merrychristmas https://t.co/q8MkNEjJwp — MariaHalkias (@MariaHalkias) July 2, 2017

Seriously? #MerryChristmas in July? OHHHH - I get it. @realDonaldTrump knows he won't be around in December to say it. #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/o9PHO05NhT — Gregory Allen 🇺🇸 (@GregoryGAllen) July 2, 2017

#merrychristmas in July? This is what conservatives are obsessing over? Trump doesn't go to church or read the Bible. #twocorinthians"???? — George Romeo (@GeorgeARomeo) July 2, 2017