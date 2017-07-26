President Donald Trump joked about being added to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday — and the Twitterverse couldn’t cope.
Tweeters reacted equally in horror and glee to the fanciful prospect of Trump being immortalized in the iconic rock alongside the sculptures of former Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.
Watch Trump’s speech here:
By sharing amusingly edited photographs and existing cartoons, they imagined what the memorial would look like if Trump was indeed included.
Others also suggested on which side of the mountain he should appear:
Trump’s quip came during a trademark rambling speech in which he said that “every president on Mount Rushmore believed in protecting American industry.”
“Now here’s what I do. I’d ask whether or not you someday think I will be on Mount Rushmore,” he added.
But after clearly invoking the idea of having his face included on the memorial, he then used his very own statement to take aim at the “fake news” media.
“But here’s the problem, if I did it joking, totally joking, having fun, the fake news media will say ‘he believes he should be on Mount Rushmore.’ So I won’t say it. OK? I won’t say it.”
Tweeters also had thoughts on that:
