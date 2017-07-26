President Donald Trump joked about being added to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday — and the Twitterverse couldn’t cope.

Watch Trump’s speech here:

... trump invokes idea of his face on mt rushmore, says media will lie about it, & that's why he won't bring it up (even though he just did) pic.twitter.com/xYOybqfxnv — fake nick ramsey (@nick_ramsey) July 25, 2017

By sharing amusingly edited photographs and existing cartoons, they imagined what the memorial would look like if Trump was indeed included.

Others also suggested on which side of the mountain he should appear:

Donald Trump in Ohio said he deserves to be on Mount Rushmore. Here you go @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/jHLU0ZkBWX — J D Weinfeld (@RocketCat88) July 26, 2017

I'd put Trump on the Mt Rushmore if he'd leave now. — Sean McGough (@seanmack1025) July 26, 2017

Trump says he wants to be on Mount Rushmore... Maybe on the ass end. — Quincy (@quinologize) July 26, 2017

trump on mount rushmore pic.twitter.com/UMsNVNCP5l — vera kowalska (@dialtfortrouble) July 26, 2017

So Trump wants his face on Mount Rushmore & my grandma just said "why doesn't someone just leave him up there, then he's not our problem" — annabelle🌺 (@annabelletoney) July 26, 2017

Trump invokes idea of his face on Mt. Rushmore.



Mt. Rushmore responds...

. pic.twitter.com/wnOxRP4eZd — Dandelion Dollars (@DandelionDollar) July 26, 2017

Trump’s quip came during a trademark rambling speech in which he said that “every president on Mount Rushmore believed in protecting American industry.”

“Now here’s what I do. I’d ask whether or not you someday think I will be on Mount Rushmore,” he added.

But after clearly invoking the idea of having his face included on the memorial, he then used his very own statement to take aim at the “fake news” media.

“But here’s the problem, if I did it joking, totally joking, having fun, the fake news media will say ‘he believes he should be on Mount Rushmore.’ So I won’t say it. OK? I won’t say it.”

Tweeters also had thoughts on that:

... trump invokes idea of his face on mt rushmore, says media will lie about it, & that's why he won't bring it up (even though he just did) pic.twitter.com/xYOybqfxnv — fake nick ramsey (@nick_ramsey) July 25, 2017