Donald Trump Compares Controversial Russia Reports To Nazi Germany

Lucas Jackson / Reuters

Donald Trump responded Wednesday to a controversial report on his relationship with Russia by asking, “Are we living in Nazi Germany?”

BuzzFeed, CNN and other outlets reported on Tuesday on unverified documents suggesting that the Kremlin had damning information on the president-elect. The memos came from a person who said he was a former U.K. spy, multiple outlets said, acknowledging that they were also unable to verify the claims.

Trump on Tuesday attacked media coverage of the story as “A TOTAL POLITICAL WITCH HUNT!” On Wednesday, he turned his attention to U.S. intelligence agencies.

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA - NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

The Kremlin also denied having any damaging information in a statement that Trump reposted on his Twitter feed.