Donald Trump Denounces Amazon More Strongly Than Neo-Nazis

The president has made his priorities pretty clear.

By Marina Fang

At a stunning press conference Tuesday, President Donald Trump essentially took back his delayed, tepid denunciation of neo-Nazis, Ku Klux Klan members and other white nationalists who incited Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. He even described some as “very fine people.”

The president’s remarks once again drew widespread criticism, with members of his own party questioning his leadership and many asking why he couldn’t simply condemn the hate groups unequivocally.

On Wednesday morning, Trump rushed to publicly criticize one group he felt worthy of condemnation ― the online retailer Amazon.

Again absent from Trump’s Twitter feed, his preferred medium for communication, was any condemnation of neo-Nazis.

His Twitter actions further supported suspicions of where his priorities truly lie. 

Here is a non-exhaustive list of the many, many other people that Trump has criticized more forcefully than white nationalists.

CEOs Who Resigned From Trump’s Manufacturing Council Over His Response To The Charlottesville Violence.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

The So-Called ‘Fake News Media’

 

Gold Star parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan

 

‘Over-rated’ Oscar Winner Meryl Streep

Former President Barack Obama

2016 Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton

