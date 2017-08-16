Donald Trump Denounces Amazon More Strongly Than Neo-Nazis

The president’s remarks once again drew widespread criticism, with members of his own party questioning his leadership and many asking why he couldn’t simply condemn the hate groups unequivocally.

On Wednesday morning, Trump rushed to publicly criticize one group he felt worthy of condemnation ― the online retailer Amazon.

Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Again absent from Trump’s Twitter feed, his preferred medium for communication, was any condemnation of neo-Nazis.

His Twitter actions further supported suspicions of where his priorities truly lie.

Here is a non-exhaustive list of the many, many other people that Trump has criticized more forcefully than white nationalists.

CEOs Who Resigned From Trump’s Manufacturing Council Over His Response To The Charlottesville Violence.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)

Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done. Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

The So-Called ‘Fake News Media’

I will represent our country well and fight for its interests! Fake News Media will never cover me accurately but who cares! We will #MAGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Gold Star parents Khizr and Ghazala Khan

Mr. Khan, who does not know me, viciously attacked me from the stage of the DNC and is now all over T.V. doing the same - Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2016

‘Over-rated’ Oscar Winner Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Former President Barack Obama

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

2016 Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton