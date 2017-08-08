POLITICS
Donald Trump Threatens North Korea With 'Fire And Fury'

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States."

By Marina Fang

WASHINGTON ― President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened North Korea, promising “fire and fury like the world has never seen,” following new reports the country has escalated its nuclear program.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen,” he said in a short statement to reporters before a meeting on the opioid crisis at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. 

“He has been very threatening, beyond a normal statement,” Trump said of the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un. “And as I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly, power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

