This Old Drawing By Donald Trump Just Fetched Silly Money At Auction

President Donald Trump’s hand-drawn gold ink-sketch of Manhattan’s iconic skyline fetched almost $30,000 at auction on Thursday.

An anonymous bidder stumped up $29,184 for the framed, signed drawing after it went under the hammer at Nate D. Sanders auctioneers in Los Angeles.

Bidding began at $9,000 and 11 bids in total were made on the piece, described by auctioneers as “very rare” and in “near fine condition.”

Trump drew the picture in 2005 as part of mailing company Pitney Bowes’ “Pushing the Envelope” child literacy campaign.

The-then businessman and reality TV personality was among several celebrities, sports stars and politicians who donated their quick sketches on envelopes to the cause, which were sold off on eBay.