Twitter users are accusing President Donald Trump of blaming Puerto Rico for the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding there in the wake of Hurricane Maria.
Instead of urging his followers to donate to Puerto Ricans in need, Trump decided to use the microblogging service on Monday night to comment on the island’s debt and infrastructure problems.
With many of the island’s 3.4 million residents currently without power or clean water, many people online suggested Trump was blaming them “for their own misfortune.”
And they were quick to call him out on his comments:
CONVERSATIONS