President Donald Trump cast doubt on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election ahead of his first state meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While speaking to reporters at a press conferenced in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, Trump was asked why he has generally shied away from castigating the Kremlin for attempting to hack the November election.

Trump replied, “I think it was Russia, but I think it was probably other people and/or countries.”

“I see nothing wrong with the statement,” he added. “Nobody really knows, nobody really knows for sure.”

Earlier this year, U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Putin directed cyberattacks against the Democratic National Committee before the election in hopes of bringing down Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump’s opponent.

The FBI and Congress have been investigating the Trump campaign’s communications with Russian officials for months. Michael Flynn, a former national security adviser and close Trump ally, resigned in February over his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

.@HallieJackson: “You THINK it was Russia, your intelligence agencies say it WAS Russia, why won’t you say it was?” https://t.co/uUyeTu9chV — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 6, 2017