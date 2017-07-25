A Sketch By Donald Trump Is Headed To Auction, Really

A sketch by Donald Trump is on the auction block this week. Yes, you read that correctly.

In 2005, Trump created a sketch of the New York City skyline for a charity auction benefiting global literacy. The style is, well, understated, featuring boxy buildings with triangle roofs arranged in a row atop an enigmatic double swoosh. The medium is some kind of Sharpie-esque marker and the signature, of course, is scrawled in gold.

Yet, the amateur artist did take one creative risk in his rendering, altering the Manhattan landscape so that Trump Tower dominates the view. In the real world, Trump’s skyscraper is the 64th-tallest skyscraper, but thanks to the power of art the building is front and center.

Trump has a contentious relationship with the art world, to say the least. Since the president’s inauguration, many have used creative means to call out Trump’s potentially troublesome business ties with foreign governments, his “abusive” health care plan, his disgusting comments toward women and his relentless tweeting. We doubt this sketch will do much for his paltry reputation in the art world, but, in all fairness, the frame is nice.

While six months in, Trump has the lowest job-approval rating of any modern president at this point, we sure hope he doesn’t pivot to art anytime soon.