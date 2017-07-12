Donald Trump Says His Son Is An 'Innocent' Victim Of 'Witch Hunt'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his son Donald Trump Jr. is “innocent” and news that he met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer is part of “the greatest Witch Hunt in political history.”

The president had released a brief statement through White House deputy press secretary Sarah Sanders a day earlier, calling his son “a high-quality person.” He followed up on Wedesday in a tweet praising Don Jr’s interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity the night before.

My son Donald did a good job last night. He was open, transparent and innocent. This is the greatest Witch Hunt in political history. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2017

The president also retweeted a Fox News tweet referring to Don Jr. as “the victim.”

After days of stories from the New York Times, Don Jr. admitted on Tuesday to meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya in order to obtain negative information about Hillary Clinton. As seen in emails the president’s eldest son published to Twitter, the meeting was arranged by music publicist Rob Goldstone, who claimed the meeting was part of the Kremlin’s efforts to help his father get elected.