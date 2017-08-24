A German magazine has portrayed President Donald Trump giving a Nazi salute on its latest front page.

Stern magazine mocked up the image of Trump performing the gesture while draped in the American flag for the cover of its Aug. 24 issue, The Hill reports.

With the main headline of “Sein Kampf” (which translates roughly to “His Struggle”), it clearly alluded to dictator Adolf Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical book Mein Kampf.

It also referenced “neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan and racism” in its subheading.

German news magazine @sternde features Trump. Text = "His fight" a play title of Hilter's book 'mein kampf'. V. strong stuff in Europe. pic.twitter.com/swvg4UURou — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) August 23, 2017

Agence France-Presse news agency’s White House correspondent Andrew Beatty shared the above image of the cover to Twitter on Wednesday, and it’s now going viral.

The magazine’s cover is the latest in a line of provocative anti-Trump front pages to appear since the president failed to fully condemn this month’s violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The New Yorker showed Trump blowing a ship’s sail that resembles the white hood of a Klansman:

An early look at next week's cover, "Blowhard," by David Plunkert: https://t.co/VuBXtwJCUQ pic.twitter.com/zsDHVOBBQO — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 17, 2017

And The Economist has since depicted Trump using a KKK hood as a megaphone: