As much as it pains us to say this, Donald Trump’s tweets have global impact. And when the president-elect tweets about public companies ― companies you may well have stock in ― a finance app called Trigger wants to tell you about it.

iTunes Trigger app notifications on an iPhone.

Trigger lets users set up, well, “triggers” that alert them when a stock reaches a low or high or moves a certain percentage. The latest Trigger offering is aptly called a “Trump trigger.” As Trigger told Yahoo, the notification “gives you the ability to trade stocks based off of Trump’s tweets about public companies.” It’ll immediately tell you when Trump tweets about a publicly traded stock you own.

Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016

The need for an app like Trigger has never been more clear. To download it yourself, snag the app on your phone or scope out Trigger’s website.