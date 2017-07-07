Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin Meet At G-20 Summit

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met Friday at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, marking the first face-to-face meeting between the two heads of state.

Trump said that he and Putin discussed “many things” during the 30-minute meeting, far briefly than the Russian leader’s first sit-downs with former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also attended the meeting along with two translators.

Trump previously met with Lavrov, as well as Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, at the White House in May, and the president has spoken to Putin on the phone several times since his inauguration in January.

Video shows Pres. Trump, Russian Pres. Putin shaking hands at G-20 summit ahead of their high-stakes meeting today. https://t.co/xxeBvDKdjR pic.twitter.com/QunvkPdEFd — ABC News (@ABC) July 7, 2017

The meeting comes amid investigations into whether Trump’s campaign team actively colluded with Russian officials to sway the outcome of the 2016 presidential race. (Trump and his team deny any such collusion.) U.S. intelligence agencies have already determined that Russia did interfere in the election, and that Putin was directly involved in those efforts.

Despite this, Trump has repeatedly downplayed Russia’s actions, and on Thursday declined to say if he’d broach the subject during his meeting with Putin.

“Nobody really knows for sure,” Trump said of whether Russia was guilty of intervening in the race.

The FBI is investigating key figures in Trump’s orbit, including the president’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Flynn was fired from his post in the administration after it was revealed he discussed U.S. sanctions against Russia with Kislyak, and later lied about doing so.

Other Trump associates under FBI scrutiny include former campaign manager Paul Manafort, former political adviser Roger Stone, former foreign policy adviser Carter Page and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner (who is now a senior White House adviser).

While Trump has previously referenced past meetings with Putin, he said in July 2016 he has never met the Russian leader.

“I never met Putin,” he said during a news conference. “I don’t know who Putin is. He said one nice thing about me. He said I’m a genius. I said thank you very much to the newspaper and that was the end of it. I never met Putin.”