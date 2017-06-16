How long is Donald Trump going to complain about Hillary Clinton? It could be a while, “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah warned Thursday.

When the Grim Reaper comes for Trump, he will ask why, oh why, can’t it be “Crooked Hillary” dying instead of him. And the Grim Reaper will reveal itself to actually be Clinton, Noah quips.

Noah was responding to Trump’s tweets earlier in the day that expressed astonishment that he is apparently being investigated by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. “Why is [it] that Hillary Clintons family and Dems dealings with Russia are not looked at, but my non-dealings are?” Trump wondered.

Can’t get enough of those random tweets? Fear not. “The Daily Show” will display Trump’s “greatest tweets” for three days beginning Friday at its tongue-in-cheek pop-up Trump Twitter Library, just steps from Trump Tower in Manhattan. The exhibit is free and open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.