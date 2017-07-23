Doug The Pug Scores An Eleven Out Of Ten From 'Stranger Things' Kids

You’re not in the Upside Down, this really happened.

Our favorite internet icon, Doug The Pug, has met the boys from “Stranger Things” and honestly we cannot tell who is more excited. Both Doug and the cast of the original Netflix series have been hanging out in San Diego, California, for Comic-Con, making this dream a reality. Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin posed for a photo with Doug for the pug’s Facebook page.

“In a world full of tens, be an eleven,” Doug captioned the photo.

In case you weren’t familiar, Doug’s a huge fan of the Netflix series. He even met up with the gang in his Eleven costume.

Doug’s Instagram shows serious love for the show and it’s legendary female characters.

A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on Sep 7, 2016 at 8:02am PDT

A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on Sep 8, 2016 at 8:40am PDT

Doug the Pug might be a bigger fanboy than any human out there.

We’re hoping this meeting came with plans to make a video with a killer 1980s song.

The pug’s social media accounts went viral for his spoofs of popular shows, such as “Big Bang Theory” and “Pokemon.” Doug’s technically already done a “Stranger Things” spoof on his Instagram page, but maybe he can convince the boys to make some cameos in a new version once Season 2 airs.