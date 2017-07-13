'RuPaul's Drag Race' Just Scored A Whopping Eight Emmy Nominations

Nine years in, and cultural touchstone “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is finally getting the recognition that it deserves.

On the heels of the crowning of Sasha Velour America’s latest drag superstar and a consequential move for the show from Logo to the more mainstream VH1, the drag-based reality competition scored eight Emmy nominations in this year’s round-up.

Among the eight nominations are nods for Outstanding Reality Competition and Reality Competition Host for RuPaul. Ru took home the Emmy in this category at last year’s competition ― but the beloved show has never received this many nominations in a single year before.

“Untucked,” the weekly after show for “Drag Race” that streams online, also received a nomination for “Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.”

“I want to thank the Academy for honoring the entire cast and crew of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ my family at World of Wonder, and our champions at VH1,” RuPaul said in a statement sent to HuffPost. ”It takes a village, people! Their creativity and dedication to telling the stories of our brave and talented queens never ceases to amaze, amuse and inspire.”

To RuPaul, as well as producers Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell and the entire cast and crew of the “Drag Race” franchise, we want to extend a hearty congratulations.