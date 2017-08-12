Car Plows Into Crowd During Violent Rally In Charlottesville

Multiple people have been injured after a car plowed into a crowd of people during a white supremacist rally Charlottesville, Virginia, where attendees clashed with anti-fascists and a state of emergency was declared .

Witnesses say a gray vehicle sped through the city’s Downtown Mall, striking multiple pedestrians just before 2 p.m. Spokeswoman for the Charlottesville Police Department, Miriam Dickler, confirmed to HuffPost that multiple people were injured. An emergency alert that went out said many of those injured had suffered broken legs , the Daily Progress reported.

Folks said counter protesters were hit by a vehicle as they turned the corner. Medics are here. #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/qQAIRy7YSN

The rally, “Unite The Right,” was organized by known white supremacist Richard Spencer. Though the rally was scheduled for noon, violence erupted much sooner, leading to clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters.

Footage from scene on 4th Street where people were hit by a car. Counted 7 people injured #Charlotesville pic.twitter.com/4V32Ra1xi8

Video of the incident captured by a bystander shows the car first plow through the crowd, then back up at a high rate of speed.

Daily Progress reporter Dean Seal, who was on the scene, said the car was pulled over by police.

I'm hearing 9 people hit now. One eyewitness tells me: "I saw bodies flying." #UniteTheRight

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images CHARLOTTESVILLE, USA - AUGUST 11: Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists encircle and chant at counter protestors at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after marching through the University of Virginia campus with torches in Charlottesville, Va., USA on August 11, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists take part a the night before the 'Unite the Right' rally in Charlottesville, VA, white supremacists march with tiki torchs through the University of Virginia campus. (Photo by Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images CHARLOTTESVILLE, USA - AUGUST 11: Neo Nazis, Alt-Right, and White Supremacists march through the University of Virginia Campus with torches in Charlottesville, Va., USA on August 11, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Andy Campbell Man wearing Nazi regalia before "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Andy Campbell Counter protesters arriving at "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Andy Campbell White supremacists carry Nazi flags in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A white supremacists carries the Confederate flag as he walks past counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Members of white nationalists march in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Christopher Mathias A sign on a business in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia.

Andy Campbell Police arriving at scene of protests after state of emergency is announced in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A man is down during a clash between members of white nationalist protesters and a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Members of white nationalists clash against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A protester receives first-aid during a clash between members of white nationalists against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: A man makes a slashing motion across his throat twoard counter-protesters as he marches with other white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' during the 'Unite the Right' rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A white supremacists stands behind militia members after he scuffled with a counter demonstrator in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Virginia State Police use pepper spray as they move in to clear a clash between members of white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: Hundreds of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' march down East Market Street toward Lee Park during the 'Unite the Right' rally August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A smoke bomb is thrown at a group of counter-protesters during a clash against members of white nationalist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Joshua Roberts / Reuters Virginia State Troopers stand under a statue of Robert E. Lee before a white supremacists rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: Anti-fascist counter-protesters wait outside Lee Park to hurl insluts as white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the 'alt-right' are forced out after the 'Unite the Right' rally was declared an unlawful gathering August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A group of counter-protesters rally against members of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Joshua Roberts / Reuters A man is seen with an injury during a clash between members of white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Christopher Mathias Protesters and counter protesters after being pepper-sprayed and/or maced.