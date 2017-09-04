STYLE
Duchess Of Cambridge Pregnant With Third Child

Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are going to have another sibling!

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William are expecting their third child.

As with her previous two pregnancies, the former Kate Middleton is experiencing severe morning sickness and is receiving care for Hyperemesis Gravidarum at Kensington Palace.

The royal couple have two children together already ― Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. The world saw the Duke and Duchess out and about as a family of four earlier this summer as they embarked on a five-tour tour of Poland and Germany. 

The soon-to-be party of five.

News of the pregnancy comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, alongside Prince Harry, honored the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana’s death with a visit to a memorial garden planted in honor of their late mother.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry visit The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on August 30, 2017 in London, England. The garden has been transformed into a White Garden dedicated in the memory of Princess Diana, mother of The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry. 

