Duchess Of Cambridge Pregnant With Third Child

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are going to have another sibling!

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William are expecting their third child.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

As with her previous two pregnancies, the former Kate Middleton is experiencing severe morning sickness and is receiving care for Hyperemesis Gravidarum at Kensington Palace.

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

The royal couple have two children together already ― Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. The world saw the Duke and Duchess out and about as a family of four earlier this summer as they embarked on a five-tour tour of Poland and Germany.

PATRIK STOLLARZ via Getty Images The soon-to-be party of five.

News of the pregnancy comes just days after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, alongside Prince Harry, honored the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana’s death with a visit to a memorial garden planted in honor of their late mother.