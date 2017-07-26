Twitter Pounces On Dubious Letter From 9-Year-Old Trump Fan

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is somewhere around a measly 38 percent, but he can at least count on the support of a 9-year-old boy named “Dylan,” who everyone calls “Pickle.”
Or so says White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who read a supposedly handwritten letter from the pre-teen supporter during Wednesday’s press briefing.
In the letter, which Sanders later posted on Twitter, the mysterious “Pickle” praises Trump as his “favrit President.”
“I like you so much I had a birthday about you,” Pickle wrote. “My cake was the shape of your hat.”
The child asks: “How much monny do you have?”
The letter, dated June 1, appears below. The boy’s last name was redacted by the White House.
Sanders told reporters that if the boy was ever in Washington, she hoped he’d stop by for a tour of the White House.
Since Pickle’s full name wasn’t released, Twitter was skeptical he actually exists. The penmanship may be a clue.
Others wrote up their own letters from “Dylan.”
After a while, one man theorized that “Pickle” or “Dylan” might actually be someone closely connected to Trump ― maybe Donald Trump Jr., or Vice President Mike Pence.
From there, the conspiracy theories got stranger.
Some people thought “Dylan” might have lucked into a new job.
One person said the letter’s release might have created bigger problems for the White House.
