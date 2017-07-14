J'adore Paris. No, really — I love Paris, in the most obvious and (sometimes) stereotypical ways. When I dream of an escape, it usually involves wearing a sassy beret under the Eiffel Tower, munching on a piece of Comté cheese, sipping champagne, and letting Billie Holiday’s April in Paris complete the mood. I believe that everyone around me is in love, fashionable, and eternally as eager as I am to eat every croissant in sight. I secretly curse French women who never seem to count calories, with their effortless style and perfectly tousled hair. But it’s all part of the city’s charm: an eternal allure that makes tourists flock back and wanderlusts like me believe that perhaps life really could be perfect, especially if champagne is involved.

Whether you are traveling solo or with people to Paris, there are a plethora of activities to lose yourself in, and believe it or not, you can do quite a bit in just 24 hours. Here’s how:

MORNING

Head straight to Le Grenier à Pain in Montmartre for a taste of some of Paris’ best croissants and baguettes. This boulangerie serves classic breads that are light in texture with a creamy center. Pair it with a hot cup of coffee and get to know this quaint, hilly arrondissement in northern Paris. Stop by Sacré-Coeur before the throngs of crowds arrive. The Catholic basilica is located at the highest point of the city, with glorious views below.

If you’d like to take your breakfast to go and enjoy a beautiful stroll or picnic outdoors, Parc de Buttes Chaumont is a short train ride away from Montmartre. This green park has waterfalls, hidden grottoes, and a type of peace that makes it hard to believe you are in a cosmopolitan city. It’s a great way to start the day with peaceful intent.

AFTERNOON

Though Paris is filled with always crowded and worthy museums, there are a great number of smaller options as well that provide a wealth of information in stunning design spaces. Fondation Cartier features incredible exhibitions, often reflective of social movements around the world. The Beauty in Congo allowed visitors to witness the street style and social life from this region of Africa. The museum has an outdoor space to relax and live performances on the calendar.

Luciano Rigolini for Fondation Cartier. A current photo exhibit at Fondation Cartier. Luciano Rigolini, Tribute to Giorgio de Chirico, 2017

Before continuing your day of exploration, check into Prince de Galles, A Luxury Collection Hotel on the immaculate avenue George V. As soon as you step into the lobby, the subtle gold accents and rich black leather will remind you of what epitomizes French sophistication: chic simplicity. French interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon helmed the luxury property’s recent remodel, transforming its 144 guest rooms and 44 suites into an art deco dream. Suites feature modern décor with hints of classic 1930s design: plush chairs, accented rugs and chaise lounges. Do not miss a meal at La Scène, a memorable gastronomic journey created by executive chef Stéphanie Le Quellec.

Prince de Galles, A Luxury Collection The courtyard at Prince de Galles, A Luxury Collection Hotel in Paris.

Outside, the property’s mosaic courtyard is a tranquil environment to enjoy a glass of champagne and feel true joie de vivre before you continue your adventures around the city. Another bonus — Arc de Triomphe is just around the corner.

To capitalize on the rest of the day, take an afternoon city tour with 4 roues sous 1 parapluie in a classic French Citroen 2CV. The open air cars provide incredible views of Paris’ most historical landmarks with a knowledgeable tour guide to give you a deeper understanding of the city. Hop off in Montmartre and try an affordable and flavorful gyro from Le Rapide Montmartre. This local hole in the wall Greek restaurant also serves paninis for a quick bite.

4 roues sous 1 parapluie 4 roues sous 1 parapluie classic car tours.

EVENING

For an evening cocktail before dinner, the historical The Bar Hemingway in the Ritz Hotel will not dissapoint. In this intimate, wood paneled bar, literary greats like F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway cozied up here for great cocktails and conversation.