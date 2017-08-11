5 Ways To Catch The Solar Eclipse If You Haven't Made Plans Yet

It’s important to remember that everyone’s getting a piece of the action on eclipse day: You’ll see a partial eclipse no matter where you are in the U.S. (more on that later). However, serious or just super-excited eclipse-chasers aim to be somewhere in the path of totality, where the moon will completely block the sun. It’s in this zone that travel is pricey and dicey at this point ― but if you want to make a go of it, it’s possible.

Haven’t planned an eclipse trip yet? Here are some possible courses of action.

Lodging availability is accurate at the time of publication and may change.

Book a stay in the East, but prepare to pay big

Reuters Photographer / Reuters A parking sign in Depoe Bay, Oregon, displays a high price for eclipse visitors.

Even if you do find a place to stay, flights are likely going to cost you big-time. Flights to Kansas City from LA start at $608 round-trip if you travel the days before and after the eclipse, while the same itinerary runs about $200 if you travel the following week. Going from LA to Charleston means flight prices over $1,400 round-trip during eclipse time, and just $450 the following week.

Check Airbnb or Craigslist (but again, prepare to pay)

Airbnb

Camp on public land

Catch a flight

Astronomer Mike Kentrianakis narrates a solar eclipse on a 2016 Alaska Airlines flight.

To find “eclipse flights” on your own, search for flights that depart and arrive in cities near the ends of the path of totality at a time when there will be either a partial or total eclipse, using NASA’s map. Granted, you’ll need to be on the correct side of the plane in a window seat if you want a prime view. Though you’ll be looking through a small plane window, flying puts you above any bad weather that could hinder your view and gives you a better look at the moon’s shadow, Rick Feinberg, a spokesman for the American Astronomical Society, told HuffPost.

Of course, you’ll need to find somewhere to stay once your flight lands ... and find your way back home.

Stay put and enjoy the show