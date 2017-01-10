Phil Walter via Getty Images

Rejoice, Ed Sheeran fans! The “Shape of You” singer has announced that he will finally make an appearance on “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden. But if you’re expecting Sheeran to croon his top ballads, you may be disappointed.

Sheeran stopped by Capital FM Monday to chat about his new album, his songwriting process and participated in James Corden’s viral segment for “The Late Late Show.”

“I can confirm that at some point this year I will be doing a ‘Carpool Karaoke,’” Sheeran told radio host Roman Kemp. Fans of the segment can also look for more “Carpool” sessions this year from Apple Music with hosts including Chelsea Handler and Seth MacFarlane.

Sheeran may be the singer-songwriter behind your favorite love songs, but his “Carpool Karaoke” jams will be a little less saccharine.

“I know the whole thing is singing to your tune, but I think I’d feel a bit awkward singing to my song,” Sheeran explained. “I think I just wanna put on some Biggie ... I wanna put on something really awkward and dirty, like Biggie’s song ‘Big Booty Hoes.’”

Now this we can’t wait to see. Keep an eye out for Sheeran’s segment later this year.