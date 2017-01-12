ENTERTAINMENT

Ed Sheeran's Cover Of 'Fresh Prince' Theme Song Is Utter Perfection

A fresh take on "The Fresh Prince."

”The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme song just got flipped-turned upside down by none other than Ed Sheeran.

During an appearance on U.K. radio station Capital FM, the “Shape of You” singer received a request from a listener to combine her two loves: Sheeran’s music and “The Fresh Prince.” Naturally, Sheeran grabbed his guitar and came up with the most stunning cover possible.

Fans were quick to heap praise on the singer’s performance.

If Sheeran’s cover leaves you hungry for more, you won’t have long to wait: The singer took to Instagram today to announce the release date for his upcoming album “÷,” or “Divide.” The new album is out March 3.

÷ out 3rd March. Pre-order will go live at midnight in your country x

A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Sheeran released the track list for his upcoming album earlier this week. His two singles from the album ― “Shape of You” and “Castle on the Hill”are already topping Spotify charts

A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

Mark your calendars for March 3, everyone! In the meantime, we’ll be chilling out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool to this “Fresh Prince” cover.

