Ah, a mystery: Why did Ed Sheeran just delete his Twitter account?

Sheeran made the move on Monday, just one day after his “Game of Thrones” cameo as a singing Lannister soldier earned a mixed, but mostly unimpressed, response from fans of the HBO hit on the social media platform.

It also happened just a few hours after BuzzFeed published a list of “24 Tweets Ed Sheeran Will Probably Delete Soon,” culled from the depths of the musician’s Twitter timeline.

Joke’s on them, we suppose ― he just deleted the whole account.

Many of the posts revealed Sheeran’s less-than-enlightened, five-to-seven-year-old opinions on gender alongside unsubtle thoughts on actress Mila Kunis. Writer Matt Stopera curated the list after Twitter users dug up a 2012 post from the “Shape of You” singer that criticized music by Kesha, who recently released her first new solo material in five years. Sheeran deleted the Kesha tweet last week, but left other missives:

“Men getting ready is throwing on a t shirt, underwear and jeans. Women, please learn from this, it shouldn’t take an hour to dry your hair,” he tweeted in January 2012.

“Also, since not drinking, I’ve gone from a medium to a small. God I sounded like a woman there....” he wrote in February 2011.

“Giiiirrrrrllls I fuck with theeeeem,” read a message from November 2010.

Sheeran has become the subject of criticism by some who argue his “nice guy” exterior masks an interior misogyny. He addressed the idea of leaving Twitter earlier this month, after claiming he’d had enough of “the negative stuff” directed his way on the platform. Later, the singer clarified that he hadn’t quit Twitter, he’d just stopped reading replies.