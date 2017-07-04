Ed Sheeran Says He's Quitting Twitter For One Heavy Reason

Ed Sheeran is turning the other cheek ― and his Twitter use off.

The “Galway Girl” singer told The Sun that he will no longer be using the social media site because of the cruel criticism from trolls that “ruins your day.”

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that,” he told the British tabloid.

“One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it,” he continued. “The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

The two-time Grammy-winning musician, who has 19.2 million followers on the platform, decided it’s not worth dealing with.

POOL New / Reuters British singer Ed Sheeran, seen performing in March, has announced that he will no longer be using Twitter because of its trolls.

In addition to being hit with personal, mindless insults from Twitter users, he was recently accused of performing over backing tracks ― pre-recorded musical accompaniments ― during his headline set at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival.

In one of his last personal tweets, he took the time to explain that he uses a loop pedal during his live performances, which allows him to record himself on the spot and then play it back in later portions of his songs.

He demonstrated this effect in a 2012 video.

Never thought I'd have to explain it, but everything I do in my live show is live, it's a loop station, not a backing track. Please google x — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) June 26, 2017

If he needs any feedback or constructive criticism, he said, he has family and friends.

His ability to stay off the platform shouldn’t be too hard.

The 26-year-old previously quit all social media for a year beginning in December 2015. He reasoned at the time that he simply needed a break.