Ed Skrein Turns Down 'Hellboy' Role To Prevent Whitewashing

Producers Larry Gordon, Lloyd Levin, Millennium and Lionsgate released a statement following Skrein’s announcement, saying that they “fully support his unselfish decision,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material,” the statement said.

We’ve routinely seen major studios under fire for their decisions to whitewash characters ― two notable examples being Emma Stone’s character Allison Ng in “Aloha” and Scarlett Johansson as Major Mira Killian / Motoko Kusanagi in “Ghost in the Shell.” And, yet, this is one of the few instances of a white actor being hired to play a character of color and then removing themselves from the narrative to make way for the appropriate representation.

Perhaps Skrein’s move will set in motion a ripple effect of sorts and bring about a sea change in the industry.