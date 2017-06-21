GREEN
2 Elephants Team Up To Rescue Calf After It Plunges Into Pool

By Ed Mazza

It was an all-trunks-on-deck situation when a baby elephant fell into a pool while taking a drink at a South Korean zoo. 

The moment the 11-month-old calf plunged head first into a watering hole at the Grand Park Zoo in Seoul, its mother and another elephant came running to help.

The two raced into the water and carefully guided the baby out.

As the rescue unfolded, a third elephant in a different enclosure was seen pacing anxiously, looking as if it was trying to find a way to join the rescue effort.

None of the elephants were injured, ABC News reported. It’s not clear when the incident took place. 

Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, HuffPost

