Someone Recut The 'Elf' Trailer As A Thriller, And It’s Terrifying

Buddy isn’t so happy-go-lucky in this version of the movie.

12/25/2016 03:45 am ET | Updated 2 hours ago
Elf” just got evil.

The 2003 fantasy/comedy movie takes a very dark turn in this spoof trailer, which recuts it as a thriller.

Instead of being a carefree elf searching for his biological father in New York City, Will Ferrell’s lead character Buddy is something altogether more sinister.

Mashable’s YouTube channel CineFix posted the hilarious but slightly chilling clip online Saturday.

Check out the full “trailer” above.

Elf
