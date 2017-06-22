Ellen Caught A Guest Stealing And Promptly Roasted Her

One free item means one.

Last week, Ellen DeGeneres decided to give audience members some items from her talk show’s gift shop to celebrate the premiere of Season 14. The instructions were clear and courteous: “Please pick 1 item to commemorate your visit. Only 1 per person please.”

DeGeneres also set up a hidden camera by the giveaway table to see just how honest her audience was. (Trust is, after all, the most important factor in a relationship.) Most turned out to be “very” honest, but one guest named Nancy had some sticky fingers.

The host called out Nancy for grabbing too many goods.

“You’re the kind of person that, when you go trick-or-treating and nobody’s home, you don’t just take one piece of candy, you take the bowl,” she joked, and then made it a teaching moment.

“Let that be a lesson to you. You think nobody’s watching you, and you just need to be a good person ... You go sit in that Ellen chair right now.”