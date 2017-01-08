When it comes to award shows, it’s probably difficult for some actors to embrace the moment. That has never been truer than with Emma Stone at Sunday’s Golden Globes.
Stone was simply trying to embrace her “La La Land” director/writer Damien Chazelle after his win for Best Original Screenplay, and things went wrong. Oh, so horribly, horribly wrong ...
My God ...
For anyone unfamiliar with the concept, this is not how you hug.
Chazelle was already hugging his girlfriend at the same moment Stone went in for the embrace, and the most awkward hug of the night was born.
Stone seemed to say, “That was weird,” after the moment, and, yeah, it definitely was.
But hey, we’ve all been there. Who hasn’t tried to go for a fist bump when someone else tries to shake hands?
It’s a fist bump. Just bump fists!
Stone handled the moment as well as anyone could hope. She even went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her performance in “La La Land.” Still, the internet won’t forget Stone’s most esteemed and awkward win of the night.
Again, this is not how you hug.
Oh, the humanity ...
