Emma Stone's Response To The Tired 'What Are You Wearing' Question Is Perfection

We would've said the same thing.

01/09/2017 11:21 am ET | Updated 1 hour ago
Cavan Sieczkowski Deputy Director, News & Analytics

Emma Stone sure knows the best way around a hackneyed red carpet question. 

The “La La Land” star stopped to speak with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s Golden Globes and was, of course, faced with the ever-predictable prompt: “Tell me about your dress.” 

Stone, the fabulous wonder that she is, had the perfect reply. 

And that's all there is to it. 

Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Emma Stone attends the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a pink dress. 
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
The dress also has stars on it.

