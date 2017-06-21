Emma Watson Is Hiding Copies Of 'The Handmaid's Tale' Around Paris

If you’re in Paris on Wednesday, keep your eyes peeled for a copy of The Handmaid’s Tale and/or Emma Watson ― the actress is bopping around the City of Lights with books in hand.

I'm hiding copies of The Handmaid's Tale in Paris! Je cache des copies de La Servante Ecarlate dans tout Paris! #OSSParis @the_bookfairies 📚 pic.twitter.com/SvwjYqm1G3 — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) June 21, 2017

It's true! Emma Watson is hiding books around Paris with us!



Emma est en train de cacher des livres dans Paris 💚#OSSParis #HandmaidsTale pic.twitter.com/10adabD8yE — The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) June 21, 2017

The “Beauty and the Beast” star played bookish Belle in the live-action adaptation of the film, and her portrayal is clearly inspired by a real-life love of books. In partnership with the charity Book Fairies, Watson is wandering around the streets of Paris with 100 copies of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian fiction.

A copy of The Handmaid's Tale has just been left... well... here! Go go go! Alle alle alle! #OSSParis #ibelieveinbookfairies #OurSharedShelf pic.twitter.com/R82ux9Z0Fv — The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) June 21, 2017

The Book Fairies project was launched in March by Cordelia Oxley and has more than 5,000 people sharing copies of The Handmaid’s Tale of across 100 countries, according to The Bookseller.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emma once again as a book fairy, this time in Paris,” Oxley told the publication. “We are having fun finding great places to hide ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and look forward to hearing from people who find them.”

Finders of Watson’s treasures have been excitedly tweeting all day:

I'm literally dying! I just found one of the books @EmmaWatson hid in Paris for @the_bookfairies.

I can't breathe!!!

I'm reading it now!!! pic.twitter.com/VcrBjfjs05 — Josh Martinez (@joshmartinez240) June 21, 2017

I FOUND THE BOOK pic.twitter.com/kcEFrJarjD — maeva (@pawelskin) June 21, 2017

And, truly, who wouldn’t be psyched to find such an influential book hidden by such an incredible person?!