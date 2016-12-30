Listen To Emma Watson Sing In 'Beauty And The Beast'

The first audio of Emma Watson singing as the character Belle in the upcoming live-action “Beauty and the Beast” has finally debuted ― although in a sort of strange way.
Instagram user, and apparent superfan of the upcoming movie, @beautyandthebeastmovienews found a Belle doll that features Watson’s singing voice. Then, just a few days later, “Beauty and the Beast” co-producer Jack Morrissey confirmed that the song ― titled “Something There” ― is from the movie by reposting an excited fan’s write-up of the toy’s audio.
Here’s the original Instagram post about the toy:
And here’s Morrissey’s confirmation with the audio:
Also watch the official trailer to get an idea of what the performance might look like come the movie’s theatrical release on March 17, 2017:
