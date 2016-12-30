ENTERTAINMENT

Listen To Emma Watson Sing In 'Beauty And The Beast'

In case you were curious about her singing voice.

The first audio of Emma Watson singing as the character Belle in the upcoming live-action “Beauty and the Beast” has finally debuted ― although in a sort of strange way. 

Instagram user, and apparent superfan of the upcoming movie, @beautyandthebeastmovienews found a Belle doll that features Watson’s singing voice. Then, just a few days later, “Beauty and the Beast” co-producer Jack Morrissey confirmed that the song ― titled “Something There” ― is from the movie by reposting an excited fan’s write-up of the toy’s audio.

 

Here’s the original Instagram post about the toy:

 

And here’s Morrissey’s confirmation with the audio:

Also watch the official trailer to get an idea of what the performance might look like come the movie’s theatrical release on March 17, 2017:

