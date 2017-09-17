I’m sorry, but I have a big problem with Sean Spicer, or anyone else, using their role as chief peddler of chaos, discord, and lies in the worst administration this country has ever seen to cash in on fame and fortune on the talk show/prime time/book circuit, as if the madness of the past nine months add up to nothing more than a late night punch line.

That goes double for Sarah Huckabee, as she seems to actually believe the shit she shovels on a daily basis, whereas, if Spicer had any redeeming quality it was his inability to hide his disdain for the words coming out of his mouth. Almost like the guy in Roman times who was forced to announce Caligula Caesar’s pronouncements with a spear at his back.

Keep in mind, this is not your average abnormally bad administration. This guy played an active role in the twenty-four-seven “fake news” cycle of a catastrophically dangerous administration whose only objective is to play three card monte with the facts, undo protections in place for minorities, gays, women, the poor, the environment, etc., and Spicer acted as the complacent palace guard - spinning and spinning and spinning until the lot of us felt like we’d just spent a week on the Roundabout at Six Flags, rather than having watched a Presidential press conference.

Wonder if they let the guy who gave the order to gas a truck load of rebels on behalf of the Assad regime do the talk show circuit after he retires? Spicer is not that bad. But, he’s the type of guy who probably could be if you gave him the chance.

There should be a rule: If you knowingly participate in the destruction of our democracy, you should never be allowed to profit from it once your tenure as a cog in the wheel of insanity ends. Kind of the like the Wolf of Wall Street suit. Punishment for a lack of character.

At least Scaramucci, whose tenure was shorter than the lifespan of a housefly, had his feet held to the flame by an angry Colbert. But to see the two of them yacking it up tonight on The Emmys, as if the past nine months were all some big joke, is pretty disconcerting.