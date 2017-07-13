Here Are All The 2017 Emmy Nominations

The nominations are in!

On Thursday morning, “Veep” actress Anna Chlumsky and “Criminal Minds” alum Shemar Moore announced the nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards, on behalf of The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

You can check out the full list of nominees below, and be sure to tune into the Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 17, hosted by Stephen Colbert, on CBS.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Veep”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Elizabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tracey Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

“Real Time with Bill Maher”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, “The Night Of”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Robert DeNiro,” The Wizard of Lies”

Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

John Turturro,” The Night Of”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Felicity Huffman, “American Crime”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Carrie Coon, “The Leftovers”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

John Lithgow, “The Crown”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is The New Black”

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Ben Mendelsohn, “Bloodline” BD Wong, “Mr. Robot” Hank Azaria, “Ray Donovan” Brian Tyree Henry, “This Is Us” Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us” Denis O’Hare, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, “How To Get Away With Murder”

Laverne Cox, “Orange is the New Black”

Shannon Purser, “Stranger Things”

Alison Wright, “The Americans”

Ann Dowd, “The Leftovers”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Night Of”

“Genius”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

David Thewlis, “Fargo”

Stanley Tucci, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Michael Kenneth, “The Night Of”

Alfred Molina, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Bill Camp, “The Night Of”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Shailene Woodley, “Big Little Lies”

Regina King, “American Crime”

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Judy Davis, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Jackie Hoffman, “Feud: Bette and Joan”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “The Wizard Of Lies”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Vanessa Bayer, “Saturday Night Live”

Kathryn Hahn, “Transparent”

Judith Light, “Transparent”

Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Tony Hale, “Veep”

Matt Walsh, “Veep”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding TV Movie

Outstanding Reality Show Competition

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition