With great nominations come great snubs.

This year’s Emmy roster, honoring the best in television aired from June 2016 through May 2017, was announced Thursday morning. With powerhouse “Game of Thrones” ineligible and an ever-increasing glut of programming crowding the field, it was harder than ever to predict which series would find favor with the Television Academy.

“Saturday Night Live” and “Westworld” led the pack with 22 nominations apiece, while “Stranger Things” and “Feud: Bette and Joan” followed with 18 each. Here’s a handful of contenders shut out.

HBO

“The Leftovers”

One of television’s best dramas, “The Leftovers” ended its three-season run with its first and only nomination: to Ann Dowd, for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. We’ll never lament some Ann Dowd love, but we need justice for this entire show ― especially Carrie Coon, who gave one of the decade’s best performances.

Netflix

Winona Ryder, “Stranger Things”

“Stranger Things” nabbed most of the expected nominations, but comeback queen Winona Ryder was left off the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series list.

Netflix

“Dear White People”

Zero. Zilch. Nada. Not a single iota of recognition for Netflix’s sly, sophisticated comedy about racial politics at an Ivy Leave college.

HBO

“Insecure”

Issa Rae collected a Golden Globe nomination earlier this year, but “Insecure” apparently didn’t register with the Television Academy whatsoever. Instead, “Modern Family” hogged its eighth consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series nomination.

Netflix

“BoJack Horseman”

Kristen Schaal earned the lone nomination for a banner season of “BoJack Horseman.” We mean no disrespect to “The Simpsons,” “South Park,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “Archer,” but they make for a very tired Outstanding Animated Program billing.

HBO

Oprah Winfrey, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”

Not that Oprah needs any more Emmys, but hi, did you see “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks”? To her credit, the queen of TV faced steep competition from the “Big Little Lies” and “Feud” ladies, who walked away with deserved noms.

HBO

“Girls”

“Girls,” once an Emmy favorite, struggled to find awards love in its last few seasons. Its strong sendoff proved fruitful in the guest-acting categories, earning recognition for Becky Ann Baker (finally), Riz Ahmed and Matthew Rhys. But it came up empty-handed where it mattered most: in the writing and directing slots. Also missing: Andrew Rannells.

Amazon

“Fleabag”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, we mourn for you.

HBO

Zach Woods, “Silicon Valley”

“Silicon Valley” got some key nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series, but its sterling cast was left in the dugout. The biggest loss: Zach Woods, eternal MVP.

Netflix

“Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”

“Gilmore Girls” never got the awards recognition it deserved when it was on TV the first time, so the Emmys at least could have shown a little affection for the show’s Netflix revival. But it seems Lauren Graham will never get her due.

NBC

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

“This Is Us” made the masses cry every week, and now it might make Mandy Moore do the same. Her co-stars Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, Ron Cephas Jones, Chrissy Metz, Denis O’Hare, Brian Tyree Henry and Gerald McRaney were nominated. Alas, she was not.

AMC

Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”