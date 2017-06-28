Essay Writing Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them

Writing quality essays is not an effortless job that can be easily accomplished, as it requires your verbal Excellency at its uttermost. However, mistakes are common in every academic paper which negatively affects the general quality of the paper. Besides, too much of errors in academic papers may result in rejection of your work without consideration. Generating a top notch essay by avoiding such errors and with the required quality is a skilled task which is not possible unless you understand the common essay writing pitfalls and the tips to avoid them all. Here Prescott Papers – an academic assistance company - suggests some common mistakes in essay writing:

Lack of clear thesis statement

Repetition

Lack of structure

Lack of transitional phrases

Punctuation problems

Spelling errors

Misuse of commas

Lack of evidence

Lack of conclusion

Essay writing may appear to seem to an easy task that doesn’t need much expertise and be carried out by anyone who understands how the rules of English language operate. It is advisable to understand these mistakes and how to avoid them. If you are jammed with your essay and not sure how to handle it, Prescott Papers has a group of academic experts and professional who will provide you with guidelines if needed.

How to structure an essay

The most basic skill required in academic content writing is that of a perfect essay. Although the significance of writing a perfect essay, little time is allocated in guiding students to structure an essay. Prescott Papers suggests the following to guide to help you understand how easy it is to structure an essay.

Starting point - The first thing you should do before starting the essay is to understand and answer the question.

The Basics - Once you have the question right, you need to decide the best way to present your work. For instance, an argument will start with a thesis statement. It is essential to have a strong opening sentence so as to grab the audience’s attention.

Number of paragraphs - In most cases, the five paragraph essay works well because it begins with an introduction and ends with a conclusion with three paragraphs forming the main body. Each paragraph of the main body addresses the different dimension of the argument.

Plagiarism and how to avoid it

One thing that you are reminded at the start of any course is that plagiarism is not allowed. If this has been mentioned in your early academic life, it is certain that you that you may be unfamiliar with the concept. Prescott Papers understands the various definition of plagiarism and how to avoid them when buying a customized paper.

Plagiarism is stealing

Prescott Papers believes that plagiarism is stealing of the worst kind because it involves taking other people’s ideas and using them as your own. Academic institutions levy severe punishment for scholars found plagiarizing.

Plagiarism and the Internet

Although the high access to the internet as a resource has made it easier to plagiarize, it has also made it easier to detect since most institutions use plagiarism tools to discover whether students have cheated.

Where most time of your research goes

As you sit down to produce your research paper, you may struggle to maximize your productivity. Interestingly, it’s not as easy as it seems. Even after killing all the distraction, locking yourself in a room, closing social media, and wearing the ear plug, you may still find yourself taking much time to complete the research. Prescott Papers has nominated five key areas that waste your time.

Too long research

Although too much research is relevant for effective research, it is essential to know when to stop. You should have enough facts and start writing

Lazy citing

Without mechanical citation, citing can be chaotic and time wasting. We suggest taking notes while doing your preliminary research

Lazy editing

You should try to use expertise tools to maximize the efforts of your editing.

Perfectionism

Have you ever the saying ‘better done than perfect.' Rather than torturing yourself with right wordings, you should remember the deadline and start working on time.

Computer skill