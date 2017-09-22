18 Etsy Shops To Find Custom, Handmade Halloween Costumes

The struggle to find a creative Halloween costume is oh-so-real. The good news is that one-of-a-kind costumes are literally a click away.

Etsy’s crafters know what it means to design unique, handmade costumes that’ll live on long past Oct. 31st. We rounded up some of our favorite Etsy shops for cute, handmade Halloween costumes ― for kids, adults, pets and groups.

Check out the shops below, and don’t forget to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.