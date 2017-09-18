Whether you live in the mountains, a small town or a city, there’s something almost romantically alluring about handmade, well-crafted wooden decor.

Etsy Fernweh Reclaimed Wood is one of several shops on Etsy that specializes in unique, handmade wooden decor like this wooden bath tray.

Unfortunately, it’s not always possible to find a woodworker or carpenter locally from whom you can snag the unique, one-of-a-kind woodsy finds your heart desires. Cue Etsy.

The peer-to-peer marketplace for crafters and artisans has become a go-to destination for homeowners looking for specific, custom, handmade wood decor and furniture they can’t find locally.

We've combed through Etsy's collection to find 22 of our favorite woodworking and carpentry shops across the site.