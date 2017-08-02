Arkansas Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Neighbors' Donkeys

An Arkansas man is behind bars after allegedly trespassing onto his neighbors’ property in order to sexually assault the couple’s donkeys.

Police in Siloam Springs arrested Everett Lee Compton, Jr., 49, on Monday after he was allegedly caught abusing a donkey owned by Emert and Joyce Whitaker.

The Whitakers had previously told police that they have had problems with people harassing their animals for the past three years. When “no trespassing” signs didn’t work, the couple set up a camera to photograph intruders, according to local station KFSM.

Police said Emert Whitaker told them he photographed a man on his property on the mornings of May 27 and June 4.

The photos, which were turned over to police, showed a man placing a bag over one donkey’s head and then rubbing his pelvis against the animal’s rear, according to ArkansasMatters.com.

The Whitakers also photographed the same man with the donkeys on July 5 and 6. Police said the pictures showed the man ― later identified as Compton ― feeding a donkey from a bread bag while rubbing his pelvis against the animal.

The Whitakers called police around 1 a.m. on July 16 to report that the suspect was in the field. This time, they took video of the alleged animal assault, which allegedly showed him appearing to have “some type of sexual interaction” with a donkey.

A responding officer allegedly found Compton hiding behind some bushes. Compton allegedly replied that he was taking a walk.

A police report obtained by Arkansas Online states that the officer asked him about the donkeys, and Compton replied that he gave them carrots but did not have sex with them.

The responding officer told Compton about the video from Whitaker’s camera. Compton allegedly responded by saying that marijuana “makes him do sick things.”

Compton was arrested Monday, when he was charged with four counts of bestiality, four counts of criminal trespassing and four counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.