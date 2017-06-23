Here's A List Of Every Single Trump Lie Since He Took Office

It’s easier to count the days President Donald Trump hasn’t lied.

A New York Times editorial says the president has only managed to be falsehood free 39 total days in his first sixth months in office.

Authors David Leonhardt and Stuart A. Thompson listed every single lie the president has said since taking office six months ago. They say Trump started his administration with a 40-day lying streak, only managing to go fib-free for the first time on March 1.

They set a conservative bar for what constitutes a lie, but say Trump’s “long pattern of using untruths to serve his purposes, as a businessman and politician, means that his statements are not simply careless errors.”

As this Twitter post points out: The font in the article is very, very small.

Speechless. NYT has cataloged Every. Single. Trump. Lie. (Yes, this is every lie in a very, very tiny font size) https://t.co/nko0RW2OfA pic.twitter.com/VNKOnfn3ev — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 23, 2017

“I wasn’t a fan of Iraq. I didn’t want to go into Iraq,” states the first Trump quote listed posted on Jan. 21. The latest one, dated June 21 is “Right now, we are one of the highest-taxed nations in the world.”

Yes, we know. It’s highly likely Trump will be adding to this list while you’re reading through this collection.

In the meantime, take a look back and at some of the more egregious falsehoods made by the president: