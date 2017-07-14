Facial Cosmetic Implants: The Permanent and Less Invasive Alternative to Facelifts

Facelifts have long been the most popular cosmetic surgical procedure for patients looking to offset the effects of aging. However, many who wish to improve the appearance of their face may be concerned about the potential of scarring - and also don’t want to make such a dramatic change to their face. For those looking to achieve enhanced, precise and permanent facial balance and proportion, Facial Implants performed by a Board-Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon are an excellent alternative to facelifts.

What are Facial Implants?

Facial Implants are specially formed solid materials compatible with human tissues that are designed to enhance or augment the physical structure of your face. If you’re bothered by a small chin, weak jaw, small cheeks, or lack of facial contour, this remarkable technology offers many advantages.

Benefits of Facial Implants

· Facial Implants are placed in highly precise locations to augment your features with significant results -- without drastically altering your appearance or undergoing extensive facial surgery.

· With Facial Implants, you can add definition and volume in all the right places to lift and fill your facial features, while also smoothing the texture of your skin.

· In addition to improving the shape of your face, Facial Implants can provide you with a younger-looking appearance.

· Facial Implants are permanent, convenient and cost-effective. Unlike dermal fillers and injectables, Facial Implants require one procedure, eliminating retreatment costs.

· Because there’s no need for extensive incisions, there’s less healing time and risk of noticeable scarring.

Mandibular Angle Implants, Chin Implants including Sliding Genioplasty, and Cheek Implants are among today’s most popular and effective Facial Implant procedures.

Mandibular Angle Implants: The Ultimate in Facial Sculpting

One of the most desired facial implant procedures today is Mandibular Angle Implants, also known as Mandibular Jaw Implants - or simply Jaw Implants.

Used for children and adults to achieve aesthetically pleasing corrections, Mandibular Angle Implants create a more angled look in both males and females and are customized on computer-generated models to perfectly fit each individual patient. These implants are especially useful for patients with a facial asymmetry, whether it’s a very mild asymmetry or a more prominent asymmetry like in patients with Hemifacial Microsomia.

The satisfaction rate of Mandibular Angle Implants is high and the complications are easy to manage. They enhance one’s appearance by achieving better facial symmetry and stronger definition of the jawline.

Chin Implants: Transform your face and enhance your confidence

A defined and chiseled chin is a dominant characteristic of masculinity – and it’s also associated with striking femininity. A small or weak chin can make the neck appear “fatty” and undefined. Chin implant surgery, or mentoplasty, is facial plastic surgery that can create a larger, more projected or more prominent chin in individuals who desire more definition in this facial feature.

Plastic surgery of the chin not only strengthens the look of the chin, but because the underlying structure is altered, the jawline can appear improved as well. Patients interested in undergoing a chin implant procedure are often uncomfortable with their profile. The nose may be large, the chin may be recessed, or both, resulting in facial imbalance. By harmonizing the features, you can enhance the look of your face from all angles, especially the profile view.

Another benefit of chin implants is how natural they look. They are designed to be permanent fixtures under the skin, and will become a part of the patient’s anatomy. The newest chin implants, known as anatomic implants, are natural feeling and follow the contours of the normal jaw line. They come in many shapes and sizes to personalize the aesthetics of each patient.

Sliding Genioplasty: Improve your profile and reduce snoring

Sliding Genioplasty surgery is a type of chin augmentation procedure that can help with snoring and sleep apnea. The procedure involves cutting the patient’s own bone of the chin, advancing it forward, and using special titanium screws to secure the bone in its new position. Some of the muscles of the tongue attach to this bone, which allows the tongue to be repositioned anteriorly, which can reduce snoring or sleep apnea.

This simple procedure can dramatically improve the balance, proportion, and harmony of the facial features. Its success rate in helping to treat sleep apnea and snoring is also very high.

Cheek Implants: Strengthen your cheekbones to look years younger

If you’re suffering with hollow or sunken cheeks, it could make you appear older than you really are. Full cheeks and prominent cheekbones are a sign of youth and beauty, and they can be achieved with cheek augmentation.

Patients are typically thrilled with their fuller cheeks and contoured cheekbones following implant surgery. Not only is the procedure used for simply cosmetic reasons, but it can also correct lifelong disfigurements and asymmetry.

Cheek augmentations are performed as an outpatient procedure. An incision is made along the upper jaw inside the cheek. Inserting the cheek implants through the mouth results in no visible scarring.

Most cheek augmentation patients report very little bruising or swelling and you should be feeling back to normal within a week. It may take up to six weeks until your implant site is completely healed and final results are visible.

Your Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

When you begin your search for a qualified oral and maxillofacial surgeon for your facial implant procedure, be sure that he or she is board-certified with ample experience. As with any physician, checking references, getting referrals, and viewing online reviews is always highly recommended!

Dr. Ruben Cohen, a board-certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon in Manhattan, is the founder of Park Avenue Oral and Facial Surgery, Park Smiles NYC and Park Smiles NYC Pediatrics. He was named in 2017 by The New York Times Magazine as one of the top 20 oral surgeons and “Super Specialists” in New York City – selected by his peers.

For more information, please visit my website at www.parkavenuefaces.com