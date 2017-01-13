'Fake News' Is Totally Becoming The Go-To Excuse For 2017

Haven’t paid your rent? Not handed in your assignment? Don’t want to pay off your student loan?

Don’t worry. From now on, you can apparently just blame everything and anything that you don’t agree with or want to do on “fake news” ― the term that’s fast becoming the most convenient get-out of 2017.

If it’s good enough for President-elect Donald Trump, who inaccurately used the phrase to blast CNN during his press conference on Wednesday, then it’s good enough for these Twitter users who’ve been detailing the awkward situations they’ll be able to escape from by simply uttering those two magical words.

Just don’t let “Late Night” host Seth Meyers hear you saying it. He wants the phrase retired yesterday.

Professor: Answer the question

Me: No, you are fake news



That's going to be my response to everything now. 😂 — Paul Daddy Watson (@PaulDaddyWatson) January 11, 2017

teacher: wheres ur homework

me:



(•_•)

<) )╯ YOU

/ \



\(•_•)

( (> ARE

/ \



(•_•)

<) )> FAKE NEWS!

/ \ — ㅤㅤ (@scarypotato69) January 12, 2017

You: "Rachel, your skirt is tucked into your tights"

Me: "FAKE NEWS" — Rachel, from school (@rachlack) January 11, 2017

student loans: you have a payment due soon



me: that's fake news



student loans: you literally owe us so much money



me: F-A-K-E N-E-W-S — CHINIDAD JAMES (@thecalebchin) January 13, 2017

friend: I heard you're happy!

me: fake news — Leah Tiscione (@LeahTiscione) January 11, 2017

"Remember when you used to talk to-"

Me: that is fake news. — Taylor Allard (@yourlru) January 12, 2017

When coach says your splits are slow just yell FAKE NEWS and then it'll be ok — Kyle Merber (@TheRealMerb) January 12, 2017

WIFE: hey babe, did you take out the recycling?

ME: "YOU ARE FAKE NEWS" — Timmy™ (@TheTimmyToes) January 11, 2017

landlord: your rent is late!

me: this is fake news. — Myles E. Johnson (@hausmuva) January 12, 2017

Professor: You failed your midterm

Me: That's fake news

Prof: You didn't even answer half the questions

Me: YOU are fake news — lefty loony liar (@relhazy) January 11, 2017

"Your student loan repayment is overdue."



Me: #FakeNews — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 12, 2017

anyone: *breathes*



me: FAKE NEWS — ChampagnePetty (@__Dutch) January 11, 2017

Doctor: you have cancer

Person: this is fake news



Trump's America. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) January 12, 2017