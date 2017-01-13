'Fake News' Is Totally Becoming The Go-To Excuse For 2017

Haven’t paid your rent? Not handed in your assignment? Don’t want to pay off your student loan?
Don’t worry. From now on, you can apparently just blame everything and anything that you don’t agree with or want to do on “fake news” ― the term that’s fast becoming the most convenient get-out of 2017.
If it’s good enough for President-elect Donald Trump, who inaccurately used the phrase to blast CNN during his press conference on Wednesday, then it’s good enough for these Twitter users who’ve been detailing the awkward situations they’ll be able to escape from by simply uttering those two magical words.
Just don’t let “Late Night” host Seth Meyers hear you saying it. He wants the phrase retired yesterday.
